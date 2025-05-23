Wells Fargo & Company Increases Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $166.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.05% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLNE. Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $166.86.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 122,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,986. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.23 and a 200 day moving average of $159.52. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $114.85 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

