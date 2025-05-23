Wells Fargo & Company Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $825.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $825.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the software maker's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $780.57.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock traded up $53.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $719.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,874,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company's 50 day moving average is $614.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.51. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $733.51. The stock has a market cap of $201.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800. This represents a 99.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after acquiring an additional 294,993 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,833,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

