Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Stock Price

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $191.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the software maker's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.95% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Shopify from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Shopify from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $135.00 target price on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.70.

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Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.77. 1,499,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,444,402. Shopify has a 1 year low of $69.99 and a 1 year high of $182.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a PE ratio of 126.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.10.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the software maker's stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seros Financial LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seros Financial LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker's stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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