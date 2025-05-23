Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Price

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BJ. Argus upgraded shares of BJ's Wholesale Club to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.94.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.2%

BJ stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.78. The company had a trading volume of 362,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,767. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average of $103.51. BJ's Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.18 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares in the company, valued at $48,242,592.23. The trade was a 39.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,686 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ's Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 23,894.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,299 shares of the company's stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 526,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,032,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

