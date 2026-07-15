Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Price

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.21.

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Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.46. Crown has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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