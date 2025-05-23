Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Price

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.28% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Omnicell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.83.

Omnicell Stock Down 1.5%

Omnicell stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 286,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $269.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.18 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,093,000 after acquiring an additional 737,536 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 699,925 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,637,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 394,820 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526,309 shares of the company's stock worth $67,951,000 after buying an additional 377,883 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

