Wells Fargo & Company Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $400.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the medical research company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $340.00 to $333.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $361.30.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $390.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen has a 12 month low of $269.77 and a 12 month high of $398.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $358.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.67. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.300-23.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 331.6% during the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings were $6.29 per share versus the $5.62 consensus, while revenue rose 9.5% year over year to $10.05 billion, beating estimates of $9.43 billion. The company cited broad-based demand, with 22 products delivering double-digit sales growth. Amgen second-quarter sales rise 9%, profit tops Street view

Adjusted earnings were $6.29 per share versus the $5.62 consensus, while revenue rose 9.5% year over year to $10.05 billion, beating estimates of $9.43 billion. The company cited broad-based demand, with 22 products delivering double-digit sales growth. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised: Amgen now expects 2026 revenue of $38.2 billion to $39.4 billion, above the previous outlook and ahead of Wall Street’s estimate. Stronger sales of Repatha, Evenity and rare-disease medicines are helping offset declines in Prolia and XGEVA. Amgen Lifts Outlook on Strong Drug Sales

Amgen now expects 2026 revenue of $38.2 billion to $39.4 billion, above the previous outlook and ahead of Wall Street’s estimate. Stronger sales of Repatha, Evenity and rare-disease medicines are helping offset declines in Prolia and XGEVA. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and analyst confidence remain supportive: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating, pointing to late-stage pipeline catalysts and portfolio growth. Amgen also continues development of MariTide, its experimental obesity treatment, and extended a Phase 3 obesity study, preserving a potential long-term growth opportunity. Analyst Maintains Buy on Amgen

William Blair reiterated a Buy rating, pointing to late-stage pipeline catalysts and portfolio growth. Amgen also continues development of MariTide, its experimental obesity treatment, and extended a Phase 3 obesity study, preserving a potential long-term growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen generated $3.5 billion in free cash flow and held $14 billion in cash at quarter-end, supporting financial flexibility. However, the company’s high leverage and valuation may limit further gains if growth expectations are already reflected in the stock.

Amgen generated $3.5 billion in free cash flow and held $14 billion in cash at quarter-end, supporting financial flexibility. However, the company’s high leverage and valuation may limit further gains if growth expectations are already reflected in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Cybersecurity and regulatory risks could weigh on sentiment: Amgen disclosed a data breach involving patient and proprietary information, and a law firm has launched a class-action investigation. Regulators are also reviewing data supporting Tavneos after the retraction of a pivotal publication, creating potential legal, reputational and commercial risks. Amgen data breach class-action investigation

Amgen disclosed a data breach involving patient and proprietary information, and a law firm has launched a class-action investigation. Regulators are also reviewing data supporting Tavneos after the retraction of a pivotal publication, creating potential legal, reputational and commercial risks. Negative Sentiment: Amgen is ending early development of another Phase 1 obesity treatment, reducing the breadth of its weight-loss pipeline, even though MariTide remains in development.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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