Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and traded as low as $6.59. Wendy's shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 6,176,628 shares traded.

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Key Stories Impacting Wendy's

Here are the key news stories impacting Wendy's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wendy’s is rolling out a new “Minions & Monsters” meal promotion with a banana-flavored Frosty swirl, collectible toys, and other limited-time menu items. These kinds of tie-ins can help drive traffic, boost buzz, and support near-term sales. Article Title

Wendy’s is rolling out a new meal promotion with a banana-flavored Frosty swirl, collectible toys, and other limited-time menu items. These kinds of tie-ins can help drive traffic, boost buzz, and support near-term sales. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets highlighted the new menu launch, signaling that the campaign is getting broad attention and could help keep Wendy’s in the consumer spotlight. Article Title

Multiple outlets highlighted the new menu launch, signaling that the campaign is getting broad attention and could help keep Wendy’s in the consumer spotlight. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that Wendy’s is releasing additional limited-edition Frosty and meal variations, which may support sales but appears to be more of a short-term marketing push than a major fundamental change. Article Title

Coverage also noted that Wendy’s is releasing additional limited-edition Frosty and meal variations, which may support sales but appears to be more of a short-term marketing push than a major fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts published commentary saying Wendy’s kiosk strategy may be creating customer-service issues. That could pressure sentiment if it points to weaker execution, but the piece is an opinion/analysis rather than hard financial data. Article Title

Analysts published commentary saying Wendy’s kiosk strategy may be creating customer-service issues. That could pressure sentiment if it points to weaker execution, but the piece is an opinion/analysis rather than hard financial data. Negative Sentiment: Another analysis argued Wendy’s has a customer-service problem, which could reinforce concerns about restaurant-level execution and weigh on the stock if investors believe traffic or satisfaction is slipping. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $6.00 price target on shares of Wendy's in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Wendy's in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Wendy's in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wendy's from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Wendy's in a report on Monday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wendy's

Wendy's Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company's 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $432.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. Wendy's had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 136.46%. The firm's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Wendy's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy's Company will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. Wendy's's dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy's

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendy's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wendy's by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,829 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Wendy's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy's in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy's in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company's stock.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company NASDAQ: WEN operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company's menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy's has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy's expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

Further Reading

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