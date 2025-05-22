WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

WeRide Stock Performance

WRD traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 14,510,551 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,921. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54. WeRide has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that WeRide will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

WeRide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of WeRide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WeRide during the first quarter worth $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WeRide during the first quarter worth $40,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WeRide during the first quarter worth $182,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of WeRide during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WeRide during the first quarter worth $723,000.

WeRide Company Profile

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

