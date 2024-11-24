Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,358 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20,130.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454,473 shares of the company's stock worth $559,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 506.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,884,962 shares of the company's stock worth $567,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,862 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 59.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,708,943 shares of the company's stock worth $980,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,925 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $331,178,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,780,645 shares of the company's stock worth $2,744,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,751 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.26. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $373.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 22.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

