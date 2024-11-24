WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,770 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,770 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Edison International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 42,730 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,424 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,723 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13. Edison International has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Edison International's dividend payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other Edison International news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. The trade was a 54.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,652. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

