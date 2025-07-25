West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th.

West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.70. 17,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $316.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.89. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Equities analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 7.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company's stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

