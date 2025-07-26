West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $23.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.20 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. 17,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,132. The business's 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $316.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. West Bancorporation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 27.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 7.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

