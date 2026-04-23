West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.45, Zacks reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.050-2.120 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from West Pharmaceutical Services' conference call:

West reported a strong Q1 with revenues of $845M (+21% reported, +15% organic) and adjusted EPS of $2.13 , and raised full‑year guidance to 7%–9% organic revenue growth and $8.40–$8.75 adjusted EPS.

West reported a strong Q1 with revenues of (+21% reported, +15% organic) and adjusted EPS of , and raised full‑year guidance to and adjusted EPS. HVP components remain the main growth engine—organic HVP components growth was ~23%, GLP‑1s represented ~10% of company sales, biologics were up 26%, and Annex I / HVP conversion is expected to add ~200 bps to revenue growth in 2026.

remain the main growth engine—organic HVP components growth was ~23%, GLP‑1s represented ~10% of company sales, biologics were up 26%, and Annex I / HVP conversion is expected to add ~200 bps to revenue growth in 2026. Margins and capital returns improved: adjusted operating margin expanded to 21.4% ( +350 bps Y/Y), the board authorized a $1B share buyback and the company repurchased $298M of shares in Q1.

Margins and capital returns improved: adjusted operating margin expanded to ( +350 bps Y/Y), the board authorized a share buyback and the company repurchased $298M of shares in Q1. Near‑term headwinds include a ~$40M CGM contract roll‑off in H2, and rising oil/commodity costs (management expects a net impact of low‑single‑digit millions after mitigation), which could pressure second‑half cadence and margins.

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West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 12.9%

WST stock traded up $35.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,311. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $199.89 and a one year high of $322.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company's 50 day moving average is $250.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. West Pharmaceutical Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $390.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $315.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

Key West Pharmaceutical Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting West Pharmaceutical Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations: GAAP EPS of $2.13 vs. consensus ~$1.68 and revenue growth of ~21% year‑over‑year, signaling solid top‑line momentum. Zacks: Q1 beat

Q1 results materially beat expectations: GAAP EPS of $2.13 vs. consensus ~$1.68 and revenue growth of ~21% year‑over‑year, signaling solid top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY2026 guidance to EPS $8.40–$8.75 (above Street) and revenue target to $3.3–$3.4B, and raised Q2 EPS and revenue ranges — signaling management’s confidence in sustained demand. PR Newswire: Press release

Company raised FY2026 guidance to EPS $8.40–$8.75 (above Street) and revenue target to $3.3–$3.4B, and raised Q2 EPS and revenue ranges — signaling management’s confidence in sustained demand. Positive Sentiment: Management attributes strength to continued demand for proprietary packaging components (syringes, cartridges) and growth in high‑value segments (including GLP‑1 and other injectables), which supports higher margins and recurring revenue. Seeking Alpha: demand drivers

Management attributes strength to continued demand for proprietary packaging components (syringes, cartridges) and growth in high‑value segments (including GLP‑1 and other injectables), which supports higher margins and recurring revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided additional disclosure (press release, slide deck and conference call) for investors to assess segment performance and margins; listen/see slides for detail on geographic and product mix. Slide deck / press materials

Company provided additional disclosure (press release, slide deck and conference call) for investors to assess segment performance and margins; listen/see slides for detail on geographic and product mix. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is elevated after the move — trailing P/E near mid‑40s — which could limit near‑term upside if growth moderates or the macro backdrop weakens. MarketBeat: valuation & metrics

West Pharmaceutical Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

Further Reading

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