West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at UBS Group

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $285.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. UBS Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.46% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WST. Barclays started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $11.23 on Friday, reaching $267.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 598,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,040. The business's fifty day moving average price is $219.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.70. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.77. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 587.5% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

