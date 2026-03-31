Western Alaska Minerals (CVE:WAM) Trading Up 12% - What's Next?

Get WAM alerts: Sign Up

Western Alaska Minerals Trading Up 12.0%

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. ( CVE:WAM Get Free Report ) shares were up 12% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 115,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 262,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The stock's 50-day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.46.

About Western Alaska Minerals

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Round Top Property that consists of 92 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley and Nulato mining districts of Alaska; the Honker Property that consists of 24 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley mining district of Alaska; and the Illinois Creek Mine Project covering a total area of approximately 73,000 acres located in Alaska.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Western Alaska Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Alaska Minerals wasn't on the list.

While Western Alaska Minerals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here