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Western Alaska Minerals (CVE:WAM) Trading Up 12% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Western Alaska Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 12% to C$0.84 on Tuesday (from C$0.75), but trading volume was down ~56% with ~115,832 shares versus the 262,266 daily average.
  • The stock trades below its 50‑day (C$0.99) and 200‑day (C$1.02) moving averages, has a market cap of C$74.04 million, a negative P/E (‑14.00) and a high beta (2.46), indicating elevated volatility.
  • Western Alaska Minerals is an Alaska-focused exploration developer holding 100% interests in multiple projects (Round Top, Honker, Illinois Creek) targeting gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, lead and zinc.
  • Five stocks we like better than Western Alaska Minerals.

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM - Get Free Report) shares were up 12% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 115,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 262,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Western Alaska Minerals Trading Up 12.0%

The stock's 50-day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.46.

About Western Alaska Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Round Top Property that consists of 92 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley and Nulato mining districts of Alaska; the Honker Property that consists of 24 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley mining district of Alaska; and the Illinois Creek Mine Project covering a total area of approximately 73,000 acres located in Alaska.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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