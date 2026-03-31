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Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Western Energy Services logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Western Energy shares passed above its fifty day moving average, with the 50-day MA at C$2.68, an intraday high of C$3.20 and a last trade of C$3.12 on volume of 3,902 shares (up ~2.3%).
  • Analysts cut the price target to C$2.50 (ATB Cormark lowered from C$2.75) and the consensus rating is "Hold" with an average target of C$2.50.
  • Company fundamentals show a small market cap and negative earnings: market cap C$105.59 million, P/E -4.11, debt-to-equity 37.49, and the 200-day moving average is C$2.30.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG - Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.68 and traded as high as C$3.20. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.12, with a volume of 3,902 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$2.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WRG

Western Energy Services Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business's 50 day moving average price is C$2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$105.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Energy Services Corp operates as an oilfield service industry in Canada and the United States of America. The company functions its drilling services through two segments namely, Contract drilling and Production services. Its contract drilling segment is involved in drilling rigs with ancillary equipment as well as provides such services to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The production service segment includes well servicing rigs and related equipment, and oilfield rental equipment.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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