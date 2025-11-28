Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the pipeline company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WES. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 66,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $952.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 34.45%.Western Midstream Partners's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,875 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 19.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,576 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

