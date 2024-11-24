Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,735 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.47% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $81,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get JBHT alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,599 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.5 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.40. The stock had a trading volume of 687,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,002. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,321,275. The trade was a 10.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,563,579.45. This represents a 16.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $1,008,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Before you consider J.B. Hunt Transport Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and J.B. Hunt Transport Services wasn't on the list.

While J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here