The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,496 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 223,727 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.15% of Trade Desk worth $80,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after buying an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 11.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,228,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,047 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company's stock worth $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $129.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,723. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $132.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,019. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,102,994.79. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,412,367 shares of company stock worth $155,067,356. Insiders own 9.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.66.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

