Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 116,494 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI - Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 116,494 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.09% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $84,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $205,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 62.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $117,557,000 after buying an additional 661,052 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 214.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $60,895,000 after acquiring an additional 606,358 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 353,723 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $85.69. 437,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.49 and a beta of 0.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average of $74.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The company's revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,505,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,962,764.36. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $2,038,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,436. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

