Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $72.36 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 647.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823,667 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,579,767 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's holdings in Bank of America were worth $72,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 525.9% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. 37,996,162 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,966,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. Bank of America's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to an "accumulate" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.26.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,721,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $68,114,452.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 861,175,131 shares in the company, valued at $34,076,699,933.67. This trade represents a 0.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 48.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,094,698 shares of company stock worth $3,876,350,805 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

