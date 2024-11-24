Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stake Boosted by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,869,859 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,710,428 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.12% of NU worth $80,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 97.8% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 500,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 247,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,593,217 shares of the company's stock worth $114,447,000 after acquiring an additional 343,114 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 9.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NU by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NU by 845.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,108 shares of the company's stock worth $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company's stock.

NU stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 39,564,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,253,648. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13.

NU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded NU from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.21.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

