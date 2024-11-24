Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Decreases Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,623 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 157,992 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.77% of F5 worth $99,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at about $13,212,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 361.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,178 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth about $1,666,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

F5 Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.98. The stock had a trading volume of 346,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,421. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business's fifty day moving average is $226.58 and its 200-day moving average is $196.91.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. F5's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network technology company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised F5 from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $233.56.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,066.55. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $316,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,436,087.72. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $997,039 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

