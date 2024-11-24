Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 533,539 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC - Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630,864 shares of the company's stock after selling 533,539 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.42% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $98,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15,389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 53,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 980,000 shares of the company's stock worth $36,887,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Bislett Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,992,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,887,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,591,000 after acquiring an additional 148,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. 2,038,623 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,810.84. The trade was a 25.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,263.42. The trade was a 3.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $728,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

