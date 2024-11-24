Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 17,452 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,760 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 17,452 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.34% of HubSpot worth $93,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in HubSpot by 17.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $303,689,000 after buying an additional 86,688 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,557 shares of the software maker's stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,555 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 207,842 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $110,489,000 after purchasing an additional 68,827 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,538 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 166,519 shares of the software maker's stock worth $98,211,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE HUBS traded up $22.61 on Friday, reaching $742.61. The company had a trading volume of 653,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,401. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $575.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.49. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $745.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2,750.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,066,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,881,300. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,391 shares of company stock worth $29,101,488. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $672.68.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

