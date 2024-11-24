Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,493,833 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 165,911 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 4.94% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $83,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RCKT stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $14.11. 1,194,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,721. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RCKT

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Before you consider Rocket Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here