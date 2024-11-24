S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,062 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's holdings in S&P Global were worth $66,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 471.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 114.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $93,957,000 after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

S&P Global stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $514.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $509.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.13. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $571.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here