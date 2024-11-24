Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE - Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 80,783 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.61% of Haemonetics worth $66,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Haemonetics alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 480,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,869. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $82.40. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAE

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

See Also

Before you consider Haemonetics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Haemonetics wasn't on the list.

While Haemonetics currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here