Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,325 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 36,014 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.07% of Insight Enterprises worth $72,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,251 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 288.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 49,879 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,343,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $212.50.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.11. 491,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.56 and a 12-month high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.15.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

