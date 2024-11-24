Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,355 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 14,641 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.19% of AMETEK worth $73,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 170,233 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,136,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,044,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company's stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AME

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $1,192,350.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,015,253.69. The trade was a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.38. 1,052,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.03 and a fifty-two week high of $197.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. AMETEK's payout ratio is 19.51%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

