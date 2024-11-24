Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 84,594 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA - Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.96% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $75,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

AXTA traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,658. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Stories

Before you consider Axalta Coating Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Axalta Coating Systems wasn't on the list.

While Axalta Coating Systems currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here