Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,440 shares of the company's stock after selling 120,591 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.18% of Constellation Brands worth $82,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,052 shares of the company's stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 121,454 shares of the company's stock worth $31,298,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company's stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.66. 1,421,842 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,465. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $224.76 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $243.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently 130.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. This trade represents a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 23.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,956 shares of company stock valued at $46,058,091. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

