Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 39,666 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950,484 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,666 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.50% of Casella Waste Systems worth $94,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $547,385,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $5,351,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 56,930 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 311,433 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,252,088.85. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company's stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.56. The stock had a trading volume of 317,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,345. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.07. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $112.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 938.00, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.50.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

