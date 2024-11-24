Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 231,925 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,467 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 231,925 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.84% of Texas Roadhouse worth $98,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 922,405 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $162,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $156,230,000 after purchasing an additional 165,738 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $131,375,000 after purchasing an additional 430,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,624 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $127,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 622,561 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $109,944,000 after buying an additional 140,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $189.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 829,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,907. The company's 50-day moving average is $183.50 and its 200-day moving average is $173.83. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.88 and a 52 week high of $203.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse's payout ratio is 41.92%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

