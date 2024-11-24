Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,217 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 58,971 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.64% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $69,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,582,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 477.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $8.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $498.69. 176,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,113. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The stock's fifty day moving average is $460.24 and its 200 day moving average is $432.42.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group's revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $456.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

