Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR - Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,119,622 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 167,986 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.64% of Permian Resources worth $69,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 480.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,924,000 after buying an additional 5,012,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Permian Resources by 59.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,048,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,184 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 148.1% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 5,900,449 shares of the company's stock worth $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 16,359.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,473,023 shares of the company's stock worth $56,089,000 after buying an additional 3,451,923 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 20.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,108,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,552,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,466,653. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 4.34. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Permian Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Permian Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $855,288.07. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

