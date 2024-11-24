Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 219,544 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 219,544 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.73% of Tapestry worth $79,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,614,558 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $357,732,000 after acquiring an additional 272,007 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,078,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $285,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tapestry by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,551,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 165,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tapestry by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,732,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $116,928,000 after purchasing an additional 46,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 235.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,514 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $61,578,000 after buying an additional 1,051,743 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $514,221.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,773.88. This trade represents a 20.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,946,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,443. The business's 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $57.78.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

