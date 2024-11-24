Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Makes New $66.49 Million Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 463,215 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $66,485,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.23% of PulteGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.00.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PHM stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,316,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $86.59 and a one year high of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.83.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

