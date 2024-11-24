Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes $73.05 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 522,147 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $73,048,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.02% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded up $10.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.99. 2,638,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,107. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $142.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.13. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,109.60. The trade was a 40.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

