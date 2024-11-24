Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,383 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.22% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $99,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company's stock worth $445,761,000 after purchasing an additional 423,456 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,395,000 after acquiring an additional 51,024 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 575,400 shares of the company's stock worth $80,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,423 shares of the company's stock worth $62,792,000 after purchasing an additional 222,823 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 767,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.79 and a 12-month high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

