Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $89.74 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,943 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 25,849 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.20% of MSCI worth $89,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,195,639 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,279,904,000 after purchasing an additional 318,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in MSCI by 14.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,587,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $925,531,000 after buying an additional 198,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,534 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $870,627,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,960 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $504,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 129.4% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,986 shares of the technology company's stock worth $352,153,000 after acquiring an additional 412,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $631.83.

MSCI Trading Up 1.4 %

MSCI stock traded up $8.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $589.57. 437,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,993. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $631.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. MSCI's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

