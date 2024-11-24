Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 885,013 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $92,661,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.45% of TransUnion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in TransUnion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,822 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,339,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,513. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This represents a 5.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $158,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,312.08. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,897 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.38.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

