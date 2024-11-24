Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 9,584 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO - Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,769 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.90% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $84,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,303,752 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $436,861,000 after buying an additional 644,530 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.2% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 649,522 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $177,391,000 after purchasing an additional 134,856 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 32,296.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $173,773,000 after purchasing an additional 634,311 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 606,788 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $165,720,000 after purchasing an additional 91,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,604 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $135,081,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $391.80.

In other news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. This represents a 28.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. This represents a 80.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.91. 184,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,893. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.12 and a twelve month high of $387.99. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

