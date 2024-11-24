Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 172,276 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB - Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,847 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 172,276 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.94% of Globant worth $80,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 1,817.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,853 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $299,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,112 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the second quarter valued at about $99,396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Globant by 57.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,312 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $78,851,000 after purchasing an additional 161,512 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 43.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 512,916 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $91,432,000 after purchasing an additional 155,112 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Globant by 89.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,184 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $47,450,000 after purchasing an additional 126,030 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.06.

Globant Price Performance

GLOB stock traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.25. 392,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,138. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.16. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

