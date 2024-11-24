Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Decreases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,046 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 18,032 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.22% of Vulcan Materials worth $71,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company's stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

VMC traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.61. 503,287 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,882. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $209.60 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business's 50 day moving average is $261.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $280.46.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

