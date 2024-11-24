Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,852 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 73,876 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.32% of Hubbell worth $72,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hubbell alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $475,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 51.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 24.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,227 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company's stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HUBB traded up $4.33 on Friday, reaching $460.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 343,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,475. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $293.91 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $441.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Hubbell's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Hubbell's previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,378,553.40. The trade was a 27.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $445.56.

View Our Latest Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Before you consider Hubbell, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hubbell wasn't on the list.

While Hubbell currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here