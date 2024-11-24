Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 95,653 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,864 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 95,653 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.14% of NXP Semiconductors worth $83,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.38. 1,584,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,185. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $296.08. The stock's fifty day moving average is $233.53 and its 200 day moving average is $251.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. NXP Semiconductors's quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $274.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Before you consider NXP Semiconductors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NXP Semiconductors wasn't on the list.

While NXP Semiconductors currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here