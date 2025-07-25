WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at UBS Group

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $138.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the business services provider's stock. UBS Group's price target points to a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock's previous close.

WEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of WEX in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $179.00.

NYSE:WEX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.52. 178,698 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. WEX has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $217.47. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $144.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.10.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.42 million. WEX had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,441.16. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith bought 3,721 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,616,061.74. The trade was a 3.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,053 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 27,871.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,089 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 68,842 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of WEX by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,008 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company's stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

