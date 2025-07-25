WEX (NYSE:WEX) Receives "Market Perform" Rating from William Blair

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday,RTT News reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $175.08.

WEX Stock Down 0.0%

WEX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 145,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. WEX has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $217.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.10.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $631.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith purchased 3,721 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,616,061.74. The trade was a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,441.16. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 282.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 161.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

